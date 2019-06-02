CHICAGO (CBS)– As summer approaches, it’s time to celebrate the season with a neighborhood block party.
Lifestyle expert Cheryl Leahy joined CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot to discuss the items needed to complete your summer bash.
First, Leahy said it’s important to ensure you are properly authorized to have a black party. She said to call your alderman in Chicago or local government official over a week before the party to learn the steps that are required.
Instead of ordinary invitation, Leahy said door tags are a great way to get the neighbors involved in the party planning.
Custom cocktails are another must-have party element. The lifestyle expert said “Shots box” is an easy way to try new drinks and prepare for the party.
Finally, Leahy recommends getting rid of pesky bugs at the party with the brand Para Kito for all bug repellent needs.