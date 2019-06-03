CHICAGO (CBS)– A pest control company ranked the “Top 50 “Bed Bug Infested Cities” and Chicago made the top 10.
Chicago was ranked 9th on Terminix‘s Top 50 list and came out behind New York, Indianapolis and the top-ranked city of Philadelphia. Boston came in 10th place among the infested cities.
There is a silver lining: The city is improving! Back in 2011, Terminix ranked Chicago No. 4.
According to Terminix, Ohio “dominated” the list with six cities in the top 50.
The pest control company ranked the cities based on the “number of services rendered in each city in the past year.”
The top 10 bed bug infested cities include:
- Philadelphia
- New York
- Dallas-Fort Worth
- Indianapolis
- Cincinnati
- Los Angeles
- Cleveland
- Washington, D.C.
- Chicago
- Boston
Terminix recommends summer travelers check hotel mattresses for bed bugs and avoid storing clothing in hotel furniture. When returning home from a trip, Terminix said to vacuum suitcases and wash clothing immediately in hot water.