CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — In time for Pride month, several crosswalks on Chicago’s North Side are now painted the colors of the rainbow.
The Northalsted Business Alliance and several Chicago aldermen dedicated the rainbow crosswalks to represent LGBTQ pride.
The project was funded by public donations collected at Chicago’s Northalsted Market Days and Pride Fest. The rainbow crosswalks are primarily in the Boystown neighborhood. According to northalsted.com, there are more than 100 cities in the United States with rainbow crosswalks.
“Thirteen of the crosswalks feature the rainbow design that’s been a symbol of the worldwide LGBTQ+ pride movement since the 1970s, and the 14th crosswalk at Melrose is dedicated to the transgender community with blue, pink and white stripes found on the transgender flag,” said Ald. James Cappleman (46th.)
The rainbow crosswalks join 20 rainbow striped pylons where the Legacy Walk memorial plaques are placed honoring history makers from the LGBTQ community.
“As an internationally recognized and historic landmark neighborhood, Boystown has been a place of acceptance and diversity for decades. These crosswalks show our commitment to maintaining a thriving LGBTQ+ community,” said Northalsted Business Alliance President Ramesh Ariyanayakam.
There are a host of events for Chicago’s Pride Fest, beginning the weekend of June 22. Chicago’s Pride Parade is scheduled for Sunday June 30 with participants stepping off at noon at Montrose Avenue and Broadway. The parade route will end near the intersection of Diversey Parkway and Sheridan Road in Lincoln Park.
For more information on the 2019 Pride Fest, visit the Chicago Pride Fest website for events, schedules and parade route details.
RELATED: CTA Worker Allowed To Keep Pride Decorations After Being Told To Remove Them