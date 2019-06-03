CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was found dead in the trunk of a vehicle inside his unincorporated Crete Township home Monday morning after an apparent home invasion, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies went to the home in the 26,000 block of South Klemme Road around 10:30 a.m. for a welfare check after a relative said the man and his wife had not shown up to work and were not answering their phones, a release from the sheiriff’s office states.
Deputies found a 59-year-old woman inside a vehicle in the home’s attached garage.
The woman said her husband was in the trunk of the vehicle and that two masked males came into the home Sunday evening to rob them.
The 63-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene.
The woman was taken to a hospital and stabilized.
A death investigation is ongoing.