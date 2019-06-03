CHICAGO (CBS)– A string of motor vehicle thefts in the East Hyde Park neighborhood has prompted a community alert.
According to police, residents have reported have parked their vehicles legally on the street for several days and returned to find their vehicles stolen.
The thefts occurred in the following locations throughout the month of May:
- 5000 Block of South East End Avenue
- 4900 Block of South Lake Shore Drive
- 5200 Block of South Hyde Park Blvd
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Area Central Bureau of Detectives at 312-747-8384.