CHICAGO (CBS) — Recreational marijuana may soon be legal in Illinois, but that does not mean people can light up without penalties. There is a long list of places where weed will not be allowed.

Marijuana will be legal for all Illinois residents and visitors over the age of 21 beginning in January, but he law does not protect those people from possibly losing their jobs, homes and more.

Smoking in public places in a big no-no, and violators can be ticketed. That includes streets, parks and school grounds. Use is also not allowed in a car, behind the wheel of a boat, near someone who isn’t 21 or around any public safety official. Violators could even be ticketed for smoking at home if there are people outside who can see.

Businesses, colleges and universities can ban the use of marijuana.

Communities can choose to prevent cannabis companies from opening their doors in city limits.

But communities cannot prevent residents from using marijuana as long as they’re in line with the previous rules.

“It is not a free ticket to go and buy marijuana and smoke it anywhere and anytime,” said attorney Larry Mishkin. “If you do that, you’ll face legal consequences.”

If the landlord of an apartment or home says no pot on the property, nothing changes due to the law.

“That can be grounds to have you evicted,” Mishkin said.

And the state legalizing pot does not mean employers have to sign off on use off the clock. Companies can choose to maintain zero-tolerance policies and continue to drug test employees for pot.

“If they walk in on Jan. 2, and 95% of their workforce tests positive for marijuana because now it’s legal and they can go out and purchase it and use it, what are they going to do? Are they going to fire 95% of their workforce and start from scratch?

CBS 2’s Tara Molina checked with local businesses to see if any are changing policies or testing before January but has not heard back yet.