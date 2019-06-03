CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are warning women about a pair of daylight armed robberies against women who were walking alone near the same area of the West Loop.
The first robbery happened around 11:10 a.m. on May 8 on Madison Street near the Kennedy Expressway. The second happened around 11:30 a.m. on May 31 on Halsted Street between Madison and Randolph.
Police said, in both incidents, a robber approached a woman walking alone, and demanded personal property. In one robbery, the crook got away with the victim’s purse.
Area Central detectives were investigating.
Police had only vague descriptions of the two robbers.