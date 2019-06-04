



Looking for something to do this week? From a volunteer orientation with Rebuilding Exchange to a cardio workout with house music, here’s a roundup of options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

New Volunteer Orientation

From the event description:

Interested in volunteering? We need you. Our nonprofit, ReBuilding Exchange, provides access to job training, community education, a custom fabrication line and more. We process 10,000 transactions each month and host 300 workshops every year drawing 1,000 participants. Come out Wednesday for a tour, overview of volunteer roles and shifts, and enjoy snacks and drinks.

When: Wednesday, June 5, 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: ReBuilding Exchange, 1740 W. Webster Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Johari Noelle at The Promontory

From the event description:

This all-ages show features Chicago-bred singer Johari Noelle. She is renowned as much for the timbre of her voice as her biting honesty. The daughter of a DJ, she cut her teeth performing in choirs and musical theatre during her formative years. Since then, her creative resume has grown to include acting credits on the TV series “Empire.”

When: Wednesday, June 5, 7 p.m.- Thursday, June 6 6 a.m.

Where: The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. West

Admission: $7

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Walking the Walk: Celebrating 50 Years of LGBTQ+ Activism with Victor Salvo’s Legacy Project

From the event description:

Calling on members of LGBTQ community and museum professionals! As part of the 50th anniversary of Stonewall, the Chicagoland Alliance of Museums with Pride hosts speaker Victor Salvo this Thursday. Salvo is the founder of Legacy Project Chicago, the world’s only outdoor museum walk, traveling installation, and youth education program dedicated to combating anti-gay bullying. The event also includes discussions on the upcoming Pride Parade and training to make your museums more inclusive.

When: Thursday, June 6, 4-6 p.m.

Where: Museum of Science & Industry, 5700 S. Lake Shore Drive

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Sixth Annual Roscoe Village Wine Stroll

From the event description:

Join us for the Sixth Annual Roscoe Village Wine Stroll! Learn about this neighborhood, while you enjoy red and white wine samples plus small bites and goodies from Katherine Anne Confections and Dip and Sip Donuts Chicago. Check in at First Centennial Mortgage at 2058 W Belmont Ave. to receive your wine glass, wrist band and map. Open to adults 21 and over.

When: Thursday, June 6, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Roscoe Village – Chicago

Admission: $50

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

House Music Cardio Workout Class

From the event description:

This Thursday, be prepared to sweat, burn calories and relieve stress with a Renita Fitness Cardio Dance Class. DJ John Young will provide the hottest dance beats, while Renita leads you in a 60-minute routine featuring the latest cardio dance moves.

When: Thursday, June 6, 7-8 p.m.

Where: St Columbanus Athletic Center, 7140 S. Calumet Ave.

Admission: $10 (I Want to Get Fit)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets