CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are conducting a death investigation after a 7-month-old baby was found unresponsive in a tub of water Monday morning.
Around 7:30 a.m. Risilient King Woodrow Gilmore’s father went to a nearby store, leaving the baby in the tub of water in their third floor apartment. It’s unclear if anyone else was in the home.
He came back to the home in the 6800 block of S. Merrill and found the Risilient. He then rushed the baby to a hospital where it was pronounced dead.
Richard Beck said he knew it was bad when police entered his neighbor’s South Shore apartment with medical gloves and cam out with an infant.
“I just knew that’s a bad sign,” he said. “When they were putting on gloves I knew something was wrong. I feel sorry for the family and the baby.”
“Anybody losing a kid no matter how they lose their kid is tragic,” said neighbor Tammie Chaffin.
Arletha Head’s business Mommy’s On Duty Everyday provides emergency childcare to parents who can’t be home.
“A mistake possibly could’ve been prevented had somebody probably tapped somebody on the shoulder or knocked on a door and asked for a little help,” Head said.
The Department of Children and Family Services is also investigating the incident and has had no prior contact with the family.
An autopsy is pending.
No arrests have been made.