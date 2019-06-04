CHICAGO (CBS) — Ald. Edward Burke (14th) is going back to court Tuesday to face a new round of federal corruption charges, as Mayor Lori Lightfoot is calling for his resignation.
Burke is accused of using his position for personal gain. Last week, Burke was hit with a federal indictment charging him with racketeering, bribery, and attempted extortion. He is scheduled for arraignment Tuesday morning.
Federal prosecutors have accused Burke of trying to shake down the developers of the Old Main Post Office building and a Chinese businessman seeking a sign permit in exchange for hiring Burke’s private law firm.
Burke also is accused of threatening to block an admission fee hike for the Field Museum unless they hired the daughter of a personal friend.
The indictment came five months after Burke was charged with using his office and power to demand the owners of a Burger King franchise hire his private law firm for property tax work in exchange for his support for his help obtaining remodeling permits.
Despite the federal charges, Burke ran for re-election and won in February.
While aldermen are not forced to resign until they are convicted of a felony – not just charged – Lightfoot has said Burke no longer has the moral authority to serve on the City Council.
“No one can serve with integrity and legitimacy and deliver on behalf of their constituents with this kind of allegation hanging over them. So for these reasons, I’m calling on him to resign,” she said.
Lightfoot also has said she’s ordered the city’s corporation counsel to investigate whether any current city employees cooperated with Burke in the alleged schemes.
Burke’s attorney has denied the allegations in the indictment.