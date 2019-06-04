



A woman whose baby granddaughter was caught in gunfire says she’s concerned how a leaked video of the shooting could affect the case’s prosecution.

The baby was shielded from gunfire by her mother, Brittany Hill, who died from the shooting last week on the 1200 block of N. Mason.

Veronica Jones, the mother of baby’s father, said people have tried to show her the video, but she can only bring herself to watch the first few seconds leading up to the shooting. The video is from a city-owned surveillance camera, and the public was not supposed to have access to it.

“I think it’s very irresponsible for the leaders of our city,” Jones said. “Because that was a city camera, and somehow it’s leaked out and it’s causing more pain to the people who were involved.”

The clip has been circulating on social media over the past few days.

CBS 2 legal analyst Irv Miller said the leaked footage could complicate the prosecution or cause a trial to be relocated. He said potential jurors may have seen the video.

Jones agrees.

“If that’s the key piece of evidence and now everybody saw it, it could very well affect it,” she said.

Miller said, if a police officer leaked the video, he or she could face charges of official misconduct.

Chicago police said they are investigating how the video leaked, and they have notified the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Police said 39-year-old Michael Washington and 23-year-old Eric Adams are the shooters. They both face first degree murder charges.

Jones said the baby is okay and has been under the care of family members.