CHICAGO (CBS)– After a rainy morning, evening storms are on the way for Chicago areas.
CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros said the morning showers will end, leaving a few dry hours during the day Tuesday.
Glaros said Chicago areas can expect thunderstorms in the evening and stronger storms could bring winds or even hail.
Temperatures will rise to the 80s throughout the morning and into the afternoon.
Morning showers are predicted for Wednesday followed by dry days on Thursday and Friday.
Temperatures will stay in the 80s and upper 70s for the rest of the week.