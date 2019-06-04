CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was found dead in the trunk of a vehicle inside his unincorporated Crete Township home Monday morning after an apparent home invasion, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

It wasn’t the first time that normally quiet road has seen a death investigation. A young man killed his brother and raped his sister just blocks away more than 20 years ago.

Deputies went to the home in the 26000 block of South Klemme Road around 10:30 a.m. for a welfare check after a relative said the man and his wife had not shown up to work and were not answering their phones, a release from the sheriff’s office states.

Deputies found a 59-year-old woman inside a vehicle in the home’s attached garage.

The woman said her husband was in the trunk of the vehicle and that two masked males came into the home Sunday evening to rob them.

The 63-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The woman was taken to a hospital and stabilized.

A death investigation is ongoing, and Will County Sheriff’s Office sought to assure Crete Township neighbors that there is no danger to the public.

“This appears to be a targeted attack, and we do not expect the residents of Unincorporated Crete Township to be at risk for further violence,” Deputy Chief Dan Jungles stated in an email.

Authorities said they expected to release further details on the case on Tuesday.

More than 20 years ago, there was another death investigation on the same street in Crete Township, just a few blocks away.

In March 1995, while free on bond in another murder case, 19-year-old Steven Pfiel killed his older brother, Roger, and sexually assaulted his sister at a home on the 26400 block of Klemme Road. At the time, Pfiel already was charged with the 1993 stabbing death of 13-year-old Hillary Norskog, of Palos Hills, at a forest preserve in Palos Township.

Pfiel pleaded guilty to both murders, and is serving a life sentence at Menard Correctional Center.