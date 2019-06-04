CHICAGO (CBS) — A burglar smashed the glass door of a Pearle Vision office in the North Park neighborhood, and then used a big red bucket to haul away armloads of eyeglasses early Tuesday morning.
Police said, around 5:30 a.m., officers responded to a burglary in progress at the store near Lincoln and Devon avenues.
When they arrived, an employee showed them surveillance video of the burglar breaking open a display case with a crowbar, and sweeping armloads of eyeglasses into a big red bucket, after breaking through the glass front door.
The suspect was wearing a black hoodie, black baseball cap, and blue jeans, and detectives did not have a description of the burglar.
No one was in custody Tuesday morning.
Area North detectives were investigating.