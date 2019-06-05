CHICAGO (CBS) — An Aurora teacher is accused of sexually abusing two children he knew.
Luis R. Mora, 58, has been charged with two felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to Kane County State’s Attorney Joe McMahon.
Prosecutors allege that Mora sexually abused two 8-year-old children he knew between Aug. 2018 and May 2019.
On Tuesday, Mora’s bail was set at $75,000. If he posts bond, he is prohibited from having contact with the victims or unsupervised contact with anyone under 14 years old. He also must surrender his passport to the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.
Mora’s next scheduled court appearance is June 19.