CHICAGO (CBS) — A first grade teacher in Aurora is facing charges for allegedly sexually abusing two children. Investigators are now looking into whether there are more victims.
Prosecutors say Luis Mora inappropriately touched two eight-year-olds he knew. He was a bilingual teacher at Dietrich Elementary.
Nicole Kuntz, whose son just wrapped up fifth grade at the school, said it givers her “goosebumps” to know Mora was in the same building as her child.
“You already have stuff going on in school every day that you have worry about while dropping your kids off,” she said. “Stuff with school shootings and etc. And you think they’re safe with a teacher.”
The school sent a statement to parents saying on April 24 the staff learned of “inappropriate behavior” between Mora and a student.
The district said it contacted DCFS and immediately placed Mora on administrative leave.
He was arrested Monday.
The statement goes on to say “anything that threatens to erode student safety in our culture is something we take very seriously.”
The Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office is asking anyone with information to call the Kane County Child Advocacy Center.
A school spokesperson said the district is waiting to learn the complete results of the investigation before deciding whether to fire Mora. For now, he will stay on administrative leave.
Prosecutors said the crimes happened between the fall of 2018 and late May of 2019.