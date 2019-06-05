CHICAGO (CBS) — A Channahon man has been charged in the beating death of his 2-month-old daughter.
Channahon police responded to Morris Hospital around 12:20 a.m. Monday, after hospital staff determined 2-month-old Kora Middono had suffered head injuries caused by blunt force trauma.
Kora was later flown to Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chciago, where she was pronounced dead Monday afternoon. Her death was ruled a homicide.
Meantime, police interviewed Kora’s mother and father, who had been staying at the Manor Motel in Channahon, and later the Crest Hill Inn in Crest Hill.
Kora’s father, 29-year-old Jonathon Middono, was charged with aggravated battery. Channahon police said additional charges were expected.