CHICAGO (CBS) — A Channahon man has been charged in the beating death of his 2-month-old daughter.

Channahon police responded to Morris Hospital around 12:20 a.m. Monday, after hospital staff determined 2-month-old Kora Middono had suffered head injuries caused by blunt force trauma.

Jonathon Middono is charged in the beating death of his 2-month-old daughter, Kora. (Credit: Channahon Police)

Kora was later flown to Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chciago, where she was pronounced dead Monday afternoon. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Meantime, police interviewed Kora’s mother and father, who had been staying at the Manor Motel in Channahon, and later the Crest Hill Inn in Crest Hill.

Kora’s father, 29-year-old Jonathon Middono, was charged with aggravated battery. Channahon police said additional charges were expected.