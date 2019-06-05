CHICAGO (CBS) — David Bote drove in a career-high seven runs to lead the Chicago Cubs to a 9-8 win over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night.

Bote had four hits, including a three-run homer and bases-clearing double to hand the Rockies a second straight loss after ending their season-high eight-game winning streak Tuesday.

He lined his seventh homer through the fog to left-center in the fifth inning to stake Chicago and Yu Darvish to a 3-0 lead. But the Rockies rallied for three runs off Darvish in the sixth to chase the right-hander and deny him his first win at Wrigley Field as a member of the Cubs.

Bote keyed a five-run rally in the sixth with his double to the left field corner that put Chicago up 8-3. He singled in a needed insurance run with two outs in the eighth to make it 9-7 after Colorado had trimmed the Cubs’ lead to a run.

Nolan Arenado drove in a run with a single in sixth to extend his hitting streak to 15 games and added an RBI on a sacriice fly in Colorado’s four-run seventh. David Dahl had three RBIs and three hits, including a triple and double.

Brandon Kintzler (2-0), the second of six Chicago relievers, got the final two outs of the sixth for the win. Steve Cishek allowed a run in the ninth before earning his sixth save in eight chances.

German Márquez (6-3) retired 12 of the Cubs first 14 batters, but yielded eight runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Darvish set down 10 of the Rockies first 11 batters and didn’t allow a hit until Daniel Murphy grounded a single to left with two outs in the fourth. He ended up allowing three runs (two earned) in 5 1/3 innings in his seventh straight no decision.

Bote lined Márquez’s first pitch into the left-center bleachers with two outs after Willson Contreras and Jason Heyward singled.

