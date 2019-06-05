  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (AP) – The family of a Chicago cab driver who died after being hurt in a fight with a ride-sharing driver is suing Uber.

Fangqui Lu is wanted on a murder warrant in the September death of Anis Tungekar. Authorities say the 64-year-old Tungekar was injured two days before his death by Lu, who worked for Uber. Lu is believed to be in China.

Anis Tunkegar, 64, died two days after he was beaten near Jefferson and Washington on the Near West Side on Sept. 2, 2018. (Credit: Omar Tungekar)

Tungekar’s family seeks $10 million in a lawsuit filed Tuesday. Family attorney Michael Gallagher says Uber knowingly allowed a violent individual to operate as one of its drivers. Uber declined comment.

The lawsuit contends Lu fatally kicked Tungekar in the head during a traffic altercation. The incident was captured by a security camera and happened while Lu was being investigated for allegedly beating up a passenger while driving for a different ride-share company.

