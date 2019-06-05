



Francisco “Pancho” Aranda’s nephews are calling for justice after their uncle, a beloved store owner, was found dead in the trunk of his car in his Crete Township home after a home invasion.

Regular’s at Pancho’s store, Supermercado La Raza, are just learning the news.

“This is crazy,” said customer Cherokee Artise. “This don’t make no sense. Ain’t nobody safe out here. Like, what did that man do?”

“Everybody in this area, he won their hearts,” said Poncho’s friend Terri maria Abdelakader.

The candles and flowers piling up in front of the store is a sight that stuns Poncho’s nephews. As soon as they heard the news they traveled to Chicago from San Francisco del Rincon in Mexico. They didn’t know just how loved he was.

Adolfo Aranda, Pancho’s nephew, said he hopes this isn’t a case that gets thrown in the garbage and that the people responsible are found and justice is served.

CBS 2 has learned that Pancho was outside his home Sunday night when two masked men approached him and then forced him through the door.

Investigators said Pancho and his wife were both bound and placed inside the trunk of their 2003 Chevrolet Impala.

Pancho kicked through the back seat, allowing his wife to crawl through the opening. By the time investigators found them hours later, he had died.

Investigators said they’re awaiting toxicology results, which will take weeks, to determine the cause of Pancho’s death.

It does not appear there were any surveillance or home security cameras nearby.

Family said Pancho’s wife was still in the hospital Wednesday. She is suffering from severe bruising.

Funeral plans are still being made.