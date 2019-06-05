Interested in checking out the freshest new spots in Chicago? From a new pizza spot to an organic nail salon, read on for a list of the newest businesses to land recently.
Crushed Pizzeria
A new addition to South East Ravenswood, Crushed Pizzeria is a spot to score pizza and more that’s located at 1607 W. Montrose Ave. So far, it’s been well-received: it’s got a five-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp.
According to the website, Crushed Pizzeria specializes in hand-stretched, thin crust pizza.
Urban Hair
Wander over to 2132 S. Michigan Ave. and you’ll find Urban Hair, a new barber shop.
In the words of the business’ Facebook page, “Urban Hair is a barber shop/salon specializing in men’s cuts. We are located in the South Loop near the Cermak/McCormick Place CTA green line.”
Services include haircuts, beard cuts and hot wax treatments, according to the website.
Eco Nail Boutique
A new addition to the Near North, Eco Nail Boutique is a nail salon that’s located at 1154 N. State St.
According to the website, this boutique offers organic and classic manicures and pedicures. With a 4.5-star rating out of eight Yelp reviews, Eco Nail Boutique is off to a positive start with locals.
