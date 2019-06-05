(CBS) — Two recordings of calls to 911 reporting Jussie Smollett had been attacked in January were released on Wednesday.
“They put a noose around his neck,” the caller told a police dispatcher.
On January 29, Chicago police opened a hate crime investigation after Smollett, 36, said he was attacked near his Chicago apartment. According to police, Smollett said two men approached him around 2 a.m., shouted “racial and homophobic slurs,” poured an “unknown chemical substance” on him and wrapped a noose around his neck.
Police later found that Smollett staged the attack and charged him with filing a false police report. Those charged were later dropped by Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx.
Listen to the calls below: