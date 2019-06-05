Filed Under:911 Calls, Jussie Smollett, Jussie Smollett Attack

(CBS) — Two recordings of calls to 911 reporting Jussie Smollett had been attacked in January were released on Wednesday.

“They put a noose around his neck,” the caller told a police dispatcher.

On January 29, Chicago police opened a hate crime investigation after Smollett, 36, said he was attacked near his Chicago apartment. According to police, Smollett said two men approached him around 2 a.m., shouted “racial and homophobic slurs,” poured an “unknown chemical substance” on him and wrapped a noose around his neck.

Police later found that Smollett staged the attack and charged him with filing a false police report. Those charged were later dropped by Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx.

Evidence photo of the rope used to place over Smollett’s neck. (Cook County State’s Attorney)

Listen to the calls below: