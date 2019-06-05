CHICAGO (CBS) — The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in identifying a person suspected of impersonating a police officer in unincorporated West Chicago Tuesday night.
According to the sheriff’s office, a male subject impersonating a police officer rang the doorbell of a home near Morningside Avenue and High Lake Road in unincorporated West Chicago. The person stated his name was Jeff Rushmore and that he was an investigator with the Winfield Police Department working on a missing person case.
Video captured by a Ring doorbell shows the person wearing a badge on his belt and using some type of police scanner or scanner app on his cell phone.
Other law enforcement agencies reported that the suspect also impersonated a police officer at multiple residences in Winfield and Wheaton. These incidents included reports of a dark sedan, possibly a Mazda.
Police are telling residents not to open their door for the subject and to call 911 if he approaches their home.