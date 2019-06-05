CHICAGO (CBS) — A Plainfield man is facing murder charges for a terrifying stabbing at a group home for the developmentally disabled.
On June 1, Ederaldo Frantz, 24, got into an argument with his caretaker over a cell phone.
He went into his room, put on the theme music from the film “Halloween,” donned a Halloween mask and grabbed a kitchen knife.
Then police say he stabbed his 50-year-old caretaker more than 30 times before she broke free and ran away.
The woman is expected to recover from the attack.
Frantz has been charged with five counts of aggravated battery and attempted murder.
His bond has been set at $500,000.