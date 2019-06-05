CHICAGO (CBS) — A porch collapse in Chicago’s Morgan Park neighborhood left two women and two children hospitalized Wednesday evening.
The landing gave way around 9 p.m. and firefighters say the two women and a girl who is about 10 years old and a 10-month-old boy all plunged to the ground.
They were all taken to the hospital as a precaution.
About four ambulances and four firetrucks responded to the scene.
Larry Langford, spokesman for the Chicago Fire Department, said items on the landing may have contributed to its collapse.
“They had a lot of debris there, coolers, a lot of items stacked up putting stress on the porch. They were just outside the door, porch gave way. They fell about 15 feet,” he said.
Langford said none of the victims lost consciousness.
A building department inspector was on the scene Wednesday night.
It’s not clear if the people who were on the porch rent or own the building.