



Tornados

Know the difference between Tornado Watch, Warning and Emergency

Tornado Watch- Be Prepared: Conditions could lead to the formation of severe storms and tornadoes.

Conditions could lead to the formation of severe storms and tornadoes. Tornado Warning-Take Action: A tornado has been spotted or indicated by weather radar, meaning a tornado is occurring or expected soon.

A tornado has been spotted or indicated by weather radar, meaning a tornado is occurring or expected soon. Tornado Emergency-Take Action: A rare situation with a severe threat to human life and catastrophic damage due to a confirmed violent tornado.

Take Shelter

Know your safe location

Make a family communication plan; pick two places to meet in case you are separated from your family

Store An Emergency Preparedness Kit:

Bottled water

Non-perishable food

Flashlights & extra batteries

Extra clothing & blankets

An extra set of keys & cash

Medications & a first aid kit

Personal hygiene items

Pet supplies

A weather alert radio or portable AM/FM radio

Get Your Pets Ready If you can move all pets to the shelter well ahead of the storm

Relocate Valuables

Inspect your Roof

Clean your rain gutters

Trim Trees

Move Outdoor furniture and accessories inside

Prepare your Windows

Learn how to Turn your Utilities Off (Do not turn off your gas unless officials tell you to turn it off)

Protect outdoor electrical outlets

Keep a fire extinguisher handy

Flooding

Know the difference between a Flood Watch and Flood Warning

Flood Watch: Flooding is possible.

Flooding is possible. Flood Warning: Flooding is happening or will happen soon.

Never Drive through flood waters (Turn Around Don’t Drown)

Two feet of water can make you lose control of your vehicle

Never Drive around Barricades

Never Walk into Flood Waters

Six inches of standing water can sweep you off your feet.

Lightning

If you hear thunder, you are close enough to be hit by lightning.

Outside, there is no safe place during a thunderstorm but these actions may slightly reduce your risk of being struck.

Avoid open fields

Stay away from trees and tall objects

Stay away from water, wet items and metal objects

If you are inside a car, you are safe inside a hard top car as long as you do the following:

Close all windows

Don’t touch metal objects inside car

Pull over on the side of road avoid overpasses

If you are inside during a thunderstorm:

Don’t touch plugged in electrical equipment or electronics

Stay away from windows and doors and stay off porches

Stay off corded phones

Do not lie on concrete floors or lean on concrete walls

