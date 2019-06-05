CHICAGO (CBS)– A SWAT team responded to an armed barricade situation at a residence in Worth just after 11:20 a.m. Wednesday.
The residence is located at 112th Street an Natoma Avenue, according to unconfirmed dispatch reports.
According unconfirmed dispatch reports, multiple agencies responded the residence where a suspect in allegedly in the home with multiple firearms including an AR-15 and a shotgun.
A man, wearing a blue jacket, was seen handcuffed and entering a police vehicle.
Police said the suspect was taken into custody without incident.