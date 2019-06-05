CHICAGO (CBS) — Two new Chicago police officers right out of the police academy are being called heroes and credited with saving a little boy’s life after putting their first aid training to use.

“We heard screaming, but we thought it was just them playing,” said Sebastian’s uncle Angel Cabrera.

Early Sunday night 8-year-old Sebastian Ruiz was playing with his cousins and cut his arm on the top of a chain link fence.

“It was blood in front of the house,” said Cabrera. “It was all over the place. We were just shocked out of it.”

Sebastian’s family called 911. The first to arrive were probationary Chicago Police Officers Brendan Lyons and Ravyn Morgan, along with their field training officer Sergio Corona.

“I asked the father if the blood was oozing out or squirting out,” said Lyons. “He said, ‘It’s squirting everywhere.'”

Lyons said that indicated Sebastian had severed an artery and could bleed to death.

“I was scared, especially when I saw all the blood,” said Sebastian’s father Eduardo Ruiz. “I didn’t know what was going to happen. As a parent you panic.”

Lyons quickly applied a tourniquet and stopped the bleeding. He said he learned that at the police academy.

Morgan did her job, too.

“I’m talking to the little boy to make sure he’s still calm,” said Morgan. “And he was a trooper. He was completely calm. He was smiling. He actually asked, ‘Am I going to die?'”

Corono told him, “No, little buddy. You’re going to be OK.”

“I’m glad those police officers were there, all of them,” said Eduardo. “I wish I had gotten their names, but in that state I was in, I was more scared and nervous.”

The officers escorted the ambulance to Lutheran General Hospital where doctors stitched up Sebastian’s arm.

He was doing well Wednesday night.