



A grieving family is demanding answers, trying to find out who leaked surveillance video of the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Brittany Hill, who was killed while shielding her baby daughter from gunfire last week.

Hill’s family plans to pursue legal action against the Chicago Police Department, after video of the murder turned up on social media.

Hill was shot and killed on May 28 while holding her infant daughter in her arms. As she tried to hide behind a car, she shielded her baby even after she had been mortally wounded.

Her family has announced a lawsuit against the Chicago Police Department for allowing that video to go public.

Hill’s father, James, spoke out publicly for the first time about his daughter’s death and about the video that was leaked. He said someone needs to be held accountable for the video’s release.

“I don’t want to be here, like any other parent that has stood here who didn’t want to be here,” he said.

James Hill said seeing the video of his daughter’s death reopened wounds he was trying hard to heal. The family said on Sunday, while they were at church grieving Brittany’s death, the full video of her being shot was circulating on social media.

Someone even showed the video to Brittany’s 7-year-old son while he was in church.

“No child, no parent should ever have to witness that,” Hill family attorney Anish Parikh said.

Parikh said the family plans to file a lawsuit over the leaking of the video, but hopes to be able to resolve the matter out of court.

“We’re going to do whatever we can to make things as right as possible, to the extent that that’s even a possibility in the first place,” Parikh said.

Thousands on social media watched the leaked clip from a Police Department POD camera, showing Brittany carrying her 1-year-old daughter as a car pulls up near the corner of Division and Mason, and someone inside opens fire.

Brittany can been seen in the video running to take cover behind a parked car, and slumping over while still clutching her child.

“She made me proud. She made me proud, because she gave her life, in the same way I would have gave my life. That was my baby,” her father said.

Moments after Brittany was shot, the video shows another call pull up, and witnesses put her in the back seat to drive her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her daughter was not injured.

The Chicago Police Department is investigating how the video ended up on social media.

The family said, although they appreciate how the Police Department has responded to the leak, they plan to pursue legal action.

“For a moment, I said, ‘Okay, we’re going to do this quietly,’ but then this video came out, and it restarted everything now to go back out, and they’re hurting even more,” James Hill said.

Police have charged two men – 39-year-old Michael Washington and 23-year-old Eric Adams – in connection with Hill’s death.

Her father said he forgives Washington and Adams.

CBS 2 legal analyst Irv Miller has said the leak of the video could complicate the prosecution of this case.

“This is a major misstep by somebody in law enforcement,” he said. “It has to come from the Chicago Police Department or someone at the states’s attorney’s office. They’re the only ones who’d have access at this limited period of time.”

He also discussed what this means for prosecuting the two men who have been accused of the murder.

“By having this leaked, to have the public see it now could result in problems later on in the trial because jurors, and we’re all potential jurors, can’t be exposed to things like this prior to the trial,” Miller said.

The leaked video could make it difficult to find an unbiased jury and force the trial to be relocated.

Miller said, in addition to the possible fallout for the murder case, it is possible that the person responsible for leaking the video could face felony charges of official misconduct.