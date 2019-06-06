CHICAGO (CBS) — At least one car of a CTA Green Line train derailed Thursday morning, at the 47th Street ‘L’ station in the Bronzeville neighborhood.
CTA spokesman Steve Mayberry said the southbound train derailed near 47th Street around 11:05 a.m.
Firefighters were seen using the bucket on the boom lift of a fire truck to rescue passengers from the one of the rail cars.
CTA and Fire Department officials said there were no immediate reports of injuries, but several passengers from the train were seen being taken away in ambulances, after donning neck braces.
The CTA said Green Line service was suspended south of Roosevelt while crews evacuate the train and work to restore service. The CTA is providing shuttle service, but riders should also consider using the Red Line or bus routes #3, #4, and #29 as alternatives. Riders can also use bus routes #21, #35, #39, #43, #47, #15, #55, #59, and #63 to go east and west to connect to the Red Line.