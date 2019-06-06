CHICAGO (CBS) — A driver in an SUV plowed right into a living room in Markham Sunday night. Now the man who was sitting in that room is in a coma, and the driver of the SUV is on the loose.

Family members are frustrated with the pace of the investigation.

Police are still working to track down the driver and a passenger who were in that SUV.

Witnesses told the family the SUV was going 100 mph down the street before crashing into the home.

Pictures taken by a stranger show the aftermath of the crash on Sussex Avenue.

The SUV was stuck in the middle of the family’s living room where Keith Bradley was home watching television with a friend when they were hit.

“How could you just walk away from two people that you injured in the house?” said the victim’s daughter Chastity Russell. “That’s crazy. It’s not just one person that was injured. It was two people.”

She said her father was crushed by the SUV and left to die.

“Can you imagine being underneath and SUV along with the other rubble on top of you?” she said. “The doctors said something about he was under there for 30 minutes.”

Paramedics had to clear the debris to safely get to the 57-year-old.

Bradley is now in the intensive care unit with injuries to his brain, neck, chest and ribs.

“He’s fighting for his life,” said Russell. “Literally fighting for his life right now, and as long as he’s fighting we’re fighting for him. We want justice. We want this person to be brought to justice.”

The Markham police chief said the investigation is still in its early stages but confirmed the SUV was not reported stolen, and it was not being pursued by police.

“Whoever you are, turn yourself in,” said Russell. “Just think about it if the tables was turned, and it was you. You would want someone to turn themselves in. Turn yourself in.”

Witnesses told the family they saw two young women walking away from the scene of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.