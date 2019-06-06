(CBS) — After shooting a man, police say, Issa Amer Ishtawi needed a getaway plan.
He called an Uber.
According to police in Portage, Ind., Ishtawi shot John D. Tyer, at a mobile home in the 1200 block of Camelot Manor.
Ishtawi forced his way into the home of James Burton, 44, and Jackie Bernhardt, 72, and fired at least one round inside the residence, police said.
Ishtawi took Burton outside and indiscriminately fired three round into the mobile home, one of the shots truck Tyler in the left foot. Police said Tyler who was only there visiting.
Ishtawi fled on foot and called for an Uber. Police were able to locate the car and arrest Ishtawi.
Inside his backpack, police found a large zip bag containing marijuana. Police found a loaded Glock .40 handgun under the passenger seat.
The Uber driver said the gun was not his and “was very cooperative and shook up by the entire incident,” according to a news release.
Police determined the gun belonged to Ishtawi, who refused to answer questions.
Ishtawi faces several felony charges: Aggravated battery w/ handgun; battery; intimidation; criminal recklessness and drug possession.
“This was an isolated incident in which drugs were involved and we are fortunate that no one else was injured or anyone killed given the lack of regard for a closely spaced community,” Portage Police said in a statement.