



R. Kelly is due back in court on Thursday, facing the most serious sexual assault charges filed against the embattled R&B singer to date.

Last week, a new grand jury indictment charged Kelly with 11 new counts, including aggravated criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual assault, and aggravated criminal sexual abuse. The four aggravated criminal sex assault charges are class X felonies and carry prison terms of up to 30 years if he’s convicted.

“A Class X felony is the most serious class of felony in Illinois, other than murder, based on the penalty for it of 6 to 30 years. So clearly the prosecutor is trying to get an enhanced sentence here. Whether they can prove it certainly remains to be seen,” former Cook County prosecutor Steven Block said.

Kelly’s arraignment has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

The new charges follow earlier allegations the singer sexually assaulted four women, three of them when they were minors. These latest charges in the case center on one of those victims, identified as JP.

According to the indictment, R. Kelly engaged in sex acts with JP in January 2010 “by the use of force or threat of force and … acted in such a manner as to threaten or endanger the life of JP.”

Kelly already has pleaded not guilty to the earlier charges.

Prosecutors have identified the victims only by initials, and the dates of the alleged abuse:

• H.W. (13-16 years of age), victim of four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse between May 26, 1998, and May 25, 1999;

• J.P. (13-16 years of age), victim of three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse between May 1, 2009, and Jan. 31, 2010;

• R.L. (13-16 years of age), victim of two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse between Sept. 26, 1998, and Sept. 25, 2001;

• L.C. (no age given), victim of one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse on Feb. 18, 2003.

“With these new Class X charges, and the more serious penalties, it makes it even more certain that this case is being resolved at a trial. There really is no room for the defendant to enter a plea here that would come without serious prison time. So I think this is going to play out for a long time,” Block said.

Two of Kelly’s defense attorneys, Steve Greenberg and Raed Shalabi, have said the new charges are not really new and center on the same alleged conduct, just charged differently.

