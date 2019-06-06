



United States Rep. Bobby Rush has asked the FBI to help in the investigation into if Chicago has a serial killer or serial killers on its streets.

“They found my cousin,” said Riccardo Holyfield. “No one can tell me why.”

At a panel discussion organized by Rush, Riccardo Holyfield spoke about dozens of Chicago deaths that share similarities and growing concern around them.

Since 2001 more than 50 women have been beaten, raped, strangled and had their bodies dumped in secluded places, some set on fire.

“I’m here to keep everyone aware that we need to do something,” Holyfield said.

As the CBS 2 Investigators reported, Thomas Hargrove of the Murder Accountability Project believes similarities in many of the cases point to a possible serial killer as early as 2004.

He said almost all the 51 killings he’s scrutinizing occurred in places like alleys involving trash bins or abandoned buildings, and it’s possible the killer or killers are using public transportation based on the locations of the crimes.

Most victims are described as African American women in their mid 30s.

“Most had a history of illicit drug use or being a sex worker or both,” said Hargrove.

In a panel discussion law enforcement said they’re finished with the forensic analysis of all the evidence and added they’ve found 21 different DNA profiles among 51 women.

But all of those profiles are unknown at this time. No matches have been found.

There is a call for communities to better watch abandoned buildings and light streets better.

Police also emphasize that people should be more aware of their surroundings.