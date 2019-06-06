CHICAGO (CBS) — Repairs on a retaining wall at the Lawrence Avenue exit will force lane closures on June 17 at the exit and entrance ramps to the eastbound Kennedy (1-90.)
According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, the project will require overnight lane and ramp closures on the eastbound Kennedy at Lawrence from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays, 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. Fridays and 9 p.m. to 10 a.m. Saturdays.
IDOT added that motorists can expect delays and allow for extra time driving through the area. Drivers are also expected to pay attention to flaggers and other construction zone workers in the area.
The work is expected to be finished by mid-August.
For more information, click here for details on other construction projects and updates.