CHICAGO (CBS) — Cherokee is this Friday’s PAWS Pet of The Week.
This sweet lady is one of the senior dogs at PAWS Chicago who was recently rescued during the relief effort in Oklahoma following devastating storms there.
The nine-year-old schnauzer is a smiley girl with a curious nature.
Cherokee enjoys short walks around the neighborhood and a having a sunny window to people watch. She has lots of small dog friends at the PAWS Chicago adoption center, and will be sure to make a great family pet.
She, along with many other animals will be available for adoption on Friday at the PAWS Chicago adoption center in Lincoln Park.
If you’re also interested in a feline friend, PAWS Chicago is waiving the adoption fees for adult cats one year and older but that’s only Saturday.
Head to PAWSChicago.org for more information.