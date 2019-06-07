CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are asking for help finding Glenn Taylor, 56, who was last seen June 2 in the 6800 block of Ridgeland Avenue.
Taylor was last seen wearing a brown short sleeved button up shirt, brown pant, black boots and prescription glasses.
He is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs about 190 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.
He has a picture of an anchor and “our love will last forever” on his upper left back.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact Chicago Police Area Central SVU detectives at (31)747-8380.