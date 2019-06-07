CHICAGO (CBS) — Thursday’s night’s shooting on Lake Shore Drive where one person was killed and three others were injured is the latest violent incident on the busy thoroughfare to happen in recent years.
In May, a 20-year-old woman was shot in the hand on a Friday night around 11:00 p.m. It’s believed an SUV pulled up along side of a Nissan and shots were fired from the SUV. The injured woman was sitting in the back seat.
A 22-year-old man was shot while walking along Lake Shore Drive in October of 2018. He was hit in the left foot around 3:00 a.m. on a Sunday.
In February, 2017, a man was shot to death as he was driving on LSD in a white Lexus. According to the Chicago Police Department, the incident happened near Fullerton.
Back in May of 2016, a 15-year-old girl was shot to death and a man was wounded on Lake Shore Drive in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. Veronica Lopez was a freshman at Foreman High School and the youngest of five siblings.
Another shooting in May of 2016 on Lake Shore Drive took the life of a 35-year-old man who was riding in a vehicle traveling northbound. According to police another vehicle pulled up and someone began shooting. The man was the only person shot in the vehicle.
An Uber driver was carjacked and two passengers were robbed at gunpoint at the on-ramp to Lake Shore Drive at 31st Street in August, 2016.
Also in May of 2016, a 22-year-old man driving northbound ended up driving himself to the hospital after being shot on Lake Shore Drive. It happened in the Gold Coast neighborhood just after midnight where nearby residents reported gunfire.
Another 22-year old was shot on LSD near Division on June, 2016. The incident highlighted an uptick in violent crime in Chicago from the previous year.
In March of that year, a man was wounded in a shooting on Lake Shore Drive near Navy Pier. The victim was the driver and he told authorities a black SUV pulled up and a person began shooting.