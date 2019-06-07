CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are asking for help finding an elderly man who suffers from dementia and doesn’t speak English.
Police said 84-year-old Stanislaw Folwarkow was last seen around 11 a.m. Thursday near Belmont and Austin avenues.
Folwarkow suffers from dementia, is hard of hearing, and speaks only Polish. He is 5-foot-7, and 185 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a blue and yellow striped short-sleeve shirt and dark blue pants.
Folwarkow is driving a gray 2000 Daewoo sedan with license plate G849382.
If you locate him, please call Area North Special Victims Unit detectives at 312-744-8266.