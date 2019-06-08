CHICAGO (CBS) – Police officials confirm a 10-year-old boy was shot in East, Chicago, IN Friday night.
According to the East Chicago, Indiana Police Department, the shooting occurred in front of Callahan Park and when they arrived on scene they found the boy who had been shot in the stomach.
Police said they were initially notified by ShotSpotter technology which enabled them to get to the scene quickly.
The child is currently in stable condition at St. Catherine’s Hospital.
Detectives are interviewing witnesses but there are no suspects in custody at this time.