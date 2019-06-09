CHICAGO (CBS)– Whether you getting ready to celebrate “National Bourbon Day” on Friday or looking for a Father’s Day gift, Blaum Brothers Distilling Company has options.
Matt Brown, Blaum Brothers regional sales manager, joined CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot and Ed Curran in the studio to share some gift ideas and a few easy cocktails.
Blaum Brothers is located in Galena and features a variety of bourbon options.
The cocktail recipes recommended by Brown include:
- Oak Reserve Negroni
1 part Blaum Bros Oak Reserve Gin
.75 parts Sweet Vermouth
.75 parts Campari or similar aperitif
Method: stir on ice for about 6 to 8 seconds, garnish with orange peel
- Bourbon Old Fashioned
2 parts Blaum Bros. Straight Bourbon Whiskey
.25 parts simple syrup
6 dashes of angostura bitters
Method: Stir on ice for about 6 to 8 seconds, garnish (once again) with orange peel
More information is available at the Blaum Bros Distillery website.