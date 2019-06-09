CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago areas can expect cloudy skies and scattered showers throughout the day and into the night Sunday.
Temperatures will remain in the 70s throughout the day and then drop to 58 degrees in the evening.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Ed Curran, showers could begin at 10 a.m. and continue into the evening. Thunderstorms are also possible in the afternoon and evening.
Curran said there is a possibility of showers Monday morning with a high temperature of 72 degrees.
A sunny day is predicted for Tuesday followed by showers and storms on Wednesday.