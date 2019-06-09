  • CBS 2On Air

By Vi Nguyen
Filed Under:Chicago, Crash, Garfield Park, Stroger Hospital, West Side

CHICAGO (CBS)– One person died and several others were hurt after a driver, trying to escape police, slammed into a car in the Garfield Park neighborhood.

Police said officers tried to pull a car over, but the 17-year-old driver took off before crashing head on into another car.

Officers attempted to pull over the Kia sedan around 9:20 p.m. Saturday near Chicago and Cicero avenues.

The driver took off heading south on Pulaski Street, before crashing his car into a Honda CRV near Kinzie Street. Police had to shut down the street for a few hours.

Investigators said a 38-year-old woman was in the Honda with two teenage girls. They were all taken to the hospital in serious condition. The youngest victim, a 16-year-old girl remains in serious condition Sunday morning.

Two people were in the Kia and police said the 17-year-old driver died from the impact. His passenger was also pronounced ead  at Stroger Hospital.

None of the victims have been identified.

This is a developing story.