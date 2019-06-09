CHICAGO (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy was killed in a shooting in Joliet Sunday morning, according to Joliet Police.
Officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 700 block of Palladum Drive East shortly after 3 a.m. and found the teen dead inside a vehicle.
There was also a 17-year-old girl inside who had been shot. She was taken to Saint Joseph Medical Center in serious condition.
Two other people in the car were not injured.
Police say a dark colored SUV started following the victim’s vehicle and began shooting at the vehicle.
Police are asking any resident or business that has surveillance videos of suspicious activity between 2 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. to contact Det. Ray Jansma at (815)724-3028 or the investigation unit at (815)724-3020. The area of focus is specifically from Infantry to Woodlawn between Black Road and Jefferson Street.
Anyone with information can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at (800)323-6734 or at the Crime Stoppers website if they wish to remain anonymous.
The investigation is ongoing.