CHICAGO (CBS) — Dozens of teens got off the Red Line at Chicago and State around 8 Saturday night and began disturbing the peace, police say. Within two minutes two of the teens were arrested.

A 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy were taken into custody after police say the group was causing a disturbance and blocking a sidewalk.

About 20 minutes later in the 800 block of North State Street, a 14-ear-old boy, who officers say was a part of the initial incident, was also arrested.

All three of the teens are being charged with misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct.

This is not an unfamiliar situation to officers. In late April there were two separate occasions within days of each other when police dealt with hundreds of teens downtown starting trouble.

Nearly 40 arrests were made between the two incidents.

Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) told CBS 2 the group out Saturday was much smaller than the groups from April, but Mayor Lori Lightfoot still made an appearance at the scene Saturday night.

“Mayor Lightfoot did personally come out to observe what was happening last night,” Hopkins said. “She’s been very vocal about her expectations with the Chicago police. She wants to make sure that they’re doing their job, and they’re making arrests when they see laws being broken.”

The city said these incidents have not been hurting tourism, saying tourism is better than it’s ever been.

Last year a record 67.6 million people visited the city of Chicago. That’s a nearly 4% increase from 2017.