CHICAGO (CBS)– Police said they have identified and charged the man suspected of shooting a man in the Old Town neighborhood.

Police identified Juan Foster, 36, as the “individual who fired shots from a silver Jeep Cherokee” in the 200 block of west North Avenue.

Credit: CPD

Police said Foster struck an 18-year-old male in the right side of the body as he was leaving a convenient store. The victim self-transported to Northwestern Hospital in serious condition.

Foster was charged with a felony count of Aggravated Battery and Discharge of a Firearm.

Foster was placed in custody on June 7.