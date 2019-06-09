CHICAGO (CBS)– Police said they have identified and charged the man suspected of shooting a man in the Old Town neighborhood.
Police identified Juan Foster, 36, as the “individual who fired shots from a silver Jeep Cherokee” in the 200 block of west North Avenue.
Police said Foster struck an 18-year-old male in the right side of the body as he was leaving a convenient store. The victim self-transported to Northwestern Hospital in serious condition.
Foster was charged with a felony count of Aggravated Battery and Discharge of a Firearm.
Foster was placed in custody on June 7.