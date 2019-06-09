CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman has died after she was pinned underneath a car that crashed into a restaurant in the 8700 block of west 87th Street.
The 34-year-old woman was sitting inside Tony’s Philly Steak restaurant when she was pinned underneath the car. She was pronounced at Christ Hospital from her injuries.
Another woman inside the restaurant suffered a leg injury, and the driver suffered a neck injury.
Before hitting the restaurant, the driver was trying to avoid a crash when another driver cut him off on South Wood Street. The driver then made a sharp turn and jumped a curb.
Chicago Police said the other vehicle involved continued driving and is unknown. Major Accidents is on scene investigating.
This is a developing story.