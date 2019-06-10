CHICAGO (CBS) — An Arlington Heights woman is charged with the murder of her two parents, after they were found dead in their home during a well-being check early Saturday morning.
Police responded to the home in the 0-100 block of S. Derbyshire after receiving a 911 call from the home around 12:30 a.m., but no one spoke on the line.
When they arrived, police found Anne P. Martin, 71, and David G. Martin, 72, lying dead on the kitchen floor from multiple stab wounds.
The victims’ daughter, Deborah Jane Martin, 43, confronted responding officers inside the home.
She was questioned by police and charged with two counts of First Degree Murder.
Martin is due in bond court Monday afternoon.