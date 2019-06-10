



Food trends come and go. So how can you tell which tastes are trending at this very moment?

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to discover which local businesses have been on the tips of diners’ tongues this month.

To find out who made the list, we looked at Chicago businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increased their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.

Read on to see which spots are extra cool, right now.

Dutch & Doc’s

Whether or not you’ve been hearing buzz about Wrigleyville’s Dutch & Doc’s, the cocktail bar and traditional American breakfast and brunch spot is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.

While businesses categorized as “Breakfast & Brunch” on Yelp saw a median 2.1 percent increase in new reviews over the past month, Dutch & Doc’s bagged an 8.6 percent increase in new reviews within that timeframe, maintaining a mixed 3.5-star rating. It significantly outperformed the previous month by gaining 2.0 times more reviews than expected based on its past performance.

There’s more that’s trending on Chicago’s breakfast and brunch scene: O’Shaughnessy’s Public House has seen a 4.5 percent increase in reviews.

Open at 3600 N. Clark St. (between Addison Street and Seminary Avenue) since 2008, Dutch & Doc’s offers sandwiches, wraps, burgers and more.

Grandee Cuisine

Streeterville’s Grandee Cuisine is also making waves. Open since May 2018 at 215 E. Grand Ave., the dim sum and Cantonese spot, which offers seafood and more, has seen a 16.3 percent bump in new reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 2.3 percent for all businesses tagged “Seafood” on Yelp.

There’s more than one hot spot trending in Chicago’s seafood category: Sizzling Pot King has seen a 13.9 percent increase in reviews, and Fisk & Co. has seen a 12 percent bump.

Grandee Cuisine’s menu features shrimp dumplings, vegetable rolls, mango pudding and more. Over the past month, it’s maintained a convincing 4.5-star rating among Yelpers.

Tea Pot Brew Bakery

The Tea Pot Brew Bakery is currently on the upswing in the coffee and tea category on Yelp.

While businesses categorized as “Coffee & Tea” on Yelp saw a median 2.8 percent increase in new reviews over the past month, this bakery, which offers coffee and tea and more, increased its new reviews by 16.7 percent—and kept its rating consistent at five stars.

Open for business at 1802 S. Wabash Ave. (between Cullerton and 18th streets) since October 2018, the business offers breakfast, coffee, tea and more.