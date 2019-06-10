



Parents of elementary-aged special needs students who have been strangled, beaten and dragged at the hands of their teachers are speaking out about what they say is really going on in some Chicago Public Schools classrooms.

Those families will be at the federal court building Tuesday morning, demanding investigations and answers from the county prosecutor and Chicago police.

Jamari Black is 11 years old, and he’ll never breathe on his own again.

“He said, ‘Mommy, I don’t want to go to school tomorrow. I’m tired of them messing with me at this school,'” Jamari’s mom said.

Jamari didn’t want to go back to school where he said he was constantly picked on by students and teachers alike. The fourth grader attempted suicide. Deprived of oxygen for more than 11 minutes, he suffered a traumatic brain injury and more according to family attorney Jon Erickson.

He will need care for the rest of his life.

“It’s child abuse,” he said. “That’s what it boils down to.”

CBS 2 first told this story in April, and now there are more federal lawsuits filed against CPS.

“Chicago Public Schools is aware of it. Chicago Public Schools have been put on notice about it,” he said. “And Chicago Public Schools has chosen to ignore it, so it continues to happen.”

Erickson represent three other families.

One is the family of a special needs student at Carter G. Woodson South Elementary school, just like Jamari. He was dragged headfirst down a flight of stairs and strangled by a special needs teacher, who was fired and criminally charged.

Another family is at South Shore Fine Arts Academy where the dean of students was arrested and charged with aggravated battery for strangling a special needs student.

A third family Erickson works with is that of a second grade special needs student at Horizon Science Academy. The student was forced to sit facing the wall of the classroom for months, according to Erickson.

Those cases and more are behind the organized protest outside federal building Tuesday morning.

“Each of these incidents have been reported by the parents, and police reports have been made with no follow up,” Erickson said.

He said now it’s time someone listens.

“Tomorrow we will be calling on Kim Foxx to do her job and to investigate this,” he said. “She has been silent on these issues and is aware of them.”

The group is planning to be at Dirksen Federal Building before 11 Tuesday morning.

Erickson said his next step is to reach out to Mayor Lori Lightfoot.